Boeing will collaborate with electric-vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) developer Cora, a division of startup Kitty Hawk that is flight testing an autonomous air taxi. Kitty Hawk is funded by Google co-founder Larry Page. “Working with a company like Kitty Hawk brings us closer to our goal of safely advancing the future of mobility,” Boeing NeXt VP & GM Steve Nordlund said in a statement. NeXt is a business unit formed to pursue next-generation urban, regional and ...