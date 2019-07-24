As Boeing weighs its options for managing the 737 MAX supply chain until the grounded model is back in service, the US manufacturer may consider pausing production completely if circumstances continue to delay the narrowbody’s return, Boeing executives said July 24. “As our efforts to support the 737 MAX’s safe return-to-service continue, we will continue to assess our production plans,” Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said during the company’s second-quarter (Q2) ...