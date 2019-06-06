Boeing—looking at the health of its 737 production system and supply chain while MAX deliveries are halted and monthly manufacturing slowed—has a plan for raising production rates that includes potentially helping with financing for suppliers. Boeing’s CFO told an investor conference June 5 that his company is aware of continuing strain in its narrowbody supply chain and wants to make sure all its suppliers are positioned for consistent, sustained production increases when ...
