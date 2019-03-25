Boeing is scheduling a meeting in Renton, Washington on March 27 to update airlines and aviation regulators on its actions to address concerns about the 737 MAX.

The manufacturer said it has “invited more than 200 airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators for an informational session” in Renton. “This is part of our ongoing effort to share more details about our plan for supporting the safe return of the 737 MAX to commercial service,” Boeing said in a statement.

The MAX fleet has been grounded globally since March 13 in the wake of two fatal crashes involving the MAX 8 model. It is not yet known whether, or to what degree, the causes of the crashes are connected. Boeing was already working to update software and training information for MAX operators before the second crash in Addis Ababa on March 10.

Boeing would not comment on which airlines will be attending the briefing, although a spokesman said the company has “been engaging with all 737 MAX operators and we are continuing to schedule meetings to share information about our plans for supporting the 737 MAX fleet.”

The manufacturer said it held a “productive session” on March 23. At this meeting, a small group of representatives from mainly US airlines were briefed, and pilots tested some procedures on flight simulators, the New York Times reported.

In a statement, Boeing said it is “continu[ing] to work closely with our customers and regulators on software and training updates for the 737 MAX.” Boeing stressed that it is “paying for the development of these updates.”

Regarding Boeing’s progress on the software update, the spokesman said the manufacturer has been “working diligently and in close cooperation with the FAA on the software update. … We are taking a comprehensive and careful approach to design, develop and test the software that will ultimately lead to certification.”

