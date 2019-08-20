Boeing plans to hire “a few hundred” temporary staffers at its Moses Lake, Washington, facility for work that must be done on stored 737 MAXs awaiting delivery to customers, the company said. The ramp-up at Moses Lake’s Grant County Airport, one of several places where Boeing is storing undelivered MAXs, will enable the company to handle all work required to get aircraft ready to return to service. Aircraft will then be ferried from the Central Washington facility to ...