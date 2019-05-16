Boeing has edged closer to returning the grounded 737 MAX fleet to service by completing development of the proposed package of changes for the aircraft’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) as well as associated simulator and training testing. The company, which conducted engineering test flights of the updated MCAS 12.1.1 software in mid-April on its 737-7 development aircraft at Boeing Field, Seattle, said it is preparing for “the final certification ...