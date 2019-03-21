Changes to the 737 MAX as a result of the crash of Lion Air flight JT610 are expected to be approved by US authorities “in the coming weeks,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ (BCA) top salesman said March 21. “We’re in the process of working with the regulatory authority on a software and training enhancement for the 737 MAX,” BCA VP-marketing Randy Tinseth told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference. “That includes ...