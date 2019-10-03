Boeing and Embraer on Oct. 3 formally acknowledged they do not expect their commercial aircraft joint venture deal to close until “early 2020” after the European Commission indicated its competition review will extend into a Phase II. The Phase II is seen by many financial analysts as leverage against looming US tariffs up to $7.5 billion under a World Trade Organization dispute over airliner subsidies. The issues are not connected, except politically. By late Oct. 2, both sides ...