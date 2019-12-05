Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief engineer John Hamilton has announced his retirement, a year after being asked by the company to stay on to lead the 737 MAX recovery effort. The move, which was announced internally by Boeing Commercial president Stan Deal and company chief engineer Greg Hyslop on Dec. 4, comes as the FAA continues to review Boeing’s proposed 737 MAX flight control and system changes as well as pilot training updates. The regulator is also awaiting several items that ...