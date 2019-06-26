Boeing’s top executive remains hopeful that the Boeing 737 MAX will be cleared to fly before summer’s end and pledged to ensure affected operators are compensated regardless of how long the disruption lasts. Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, addressing attendees at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado June 26, declined to provide a specific timeline for when the company believes the MAX will be cleared to fly again. But a return by the end of summer “is ...