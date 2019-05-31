Boeing’s chief executive recently said that despite 737 MAX and other issues, the US manufacturer’s overall timeline for a potential new midmarket aircraft (NMA) “has not changed” and Boeing would expect a 2025 entry into service. If so, new reports from several financial analysts and industry consultants suggest Boeing better have started working on it last year. “A decade or so ago, it took 48-54 months to develop a new jetliner,” Jefferies analysts ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Boeing CEO: NMA timeline for 2025 entry into service ‘has not changed’ " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.