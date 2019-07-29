Shifting macro trends will combine to keep Airbus and Boeing from raising production rates past currently announced levels and hold book-to-bill rates below 1 for the next few years, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) conclude. “Airlines are ordering fewer planes on slipping profitability, with more carriers failing as slowing economic growth reduces demand for air travel,” BI wrote in a July 29 research note. “Lower fuel prices also take a toll as older aircraft are ...