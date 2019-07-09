The Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) has completed the forward fuselage section for the static test airframe of the MA700 turboprop airliner, as the program works toward rolling out the first prototype in September. The manufacturing schedule has slipped by three months since 2018, when AVIC planned to roll out the prototype of the 78-seat aircraft in June 2019. But in information provided to conference organizer Galleon, AVIC said it is still striving to make the first flight before ...