Air Tahiti says the short takeoff and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600 will allow it to introduce turboprop service to more islands, and ATR predicts other airlines in the Pacific region will also find the aircraft attractive. Air Tahiti is one of the first customers for the STOL version of the ATR 42, which is known as the -600S. It announced a deal for two aircraft at the Paris Air Show on June 19. ATR has three customers for the variant—Air Tahiti, Dublin-based turboprop ...
