Bernstein analysts see risk ahead for Boeing’s ability to maintain 787 production at 14/month in coming years. In an Oct. 8 investor note, analysts Douglas Harned, Caius Slater and George Zhao cautioned that the Chicago-based manufacturer may need to cut its production rate of 787 family aircraft in 2022, unless it secures an additional 50 orders next year. The analysts reasoned that Boeing should be able to land those orders if widebody fleet growth remains at its ...