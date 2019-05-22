Boeing’s reimbursements to airlines for 737 MAX-related service disruptions will approach $1.4 billion, assuming the grounded fleet is back in service by October, according to Bloomberg analysts. “We estimate the cost based on typical operating profit per aircraft, per day and benchmarked to Southwest Airlines, the largest operator of the MAX,” with 34 aircraft, Bloomberg analysts wrote in a May 22 note. Bloomberg notes that compensation is expected to take several forms, ...