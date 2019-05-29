Airbus confirmed its exclusive collaboration agreement with Siemens to develop hybrid-electric propulsion systems for the experimental E-Fan X demonstrator and other vehicles is concluding a year ahead of schedule, but said the two companies will continue to partner on projects.

Airbus and Siemens first announced a five-year cooperation contract in 2016, which was targeted at hybrid-electric systems in three thrust classes: 100 kW, 2 megawatts and up to 10 megawatts. The E-Aircraft Systems House agreement, which included an exclusivity clause over the development of power systems for aircraft with 20 or more seats, was augmented in November 2017 when Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce teamed to develop the E-Fan X demonstrator, a modified Avro RJ100.

Since then Siemens has supplied 2-megawatt electric motors and their power electronic control units, as well as the inverter, DC/DC converter and power distribution system for the E-Fan X to the Airbus E-Aircraft Systems ground test facility in Ottobrunn near Munich. For the four-seater CityAirbus eVTOL demonstrator, which began flight tests in May, Siemens also provided eight newly developed SP200D electric motors, as well as inverters and the energy management system.

“We believe the mission is accomplished, and we don’t need the exclusivity (with Siemens) anymore to make sure our joint endeavors come to fruition,” said Airbus Chief Technology Officer Grazia Vittadini. “We are already seeing the results come in. So, the joint development agreement continues and will continue to the end of the year, and the partnership with Siemens will continue. It’s just the world has changed and we adapt as a consequence.”

Vittadini indicated the changes in the agreement may be related to the differences in the market conditions in 2016 and today’s fast-growing field of research and development in electric propulsion. “It’s remarkable how announcing such success can fuel such an amount of speculation,” she explained. “When we went into the joint development agreement with Siemens, nobody believed electrical propulsion could have any meaning in the aviation context. So that’s why we went into a joint development agreement covering various power classes—low, medium to high—with an exclusivity agreement.

“Now we see the CityAirbus powered by Siemens doing the first hops and the E-Fan X progressing with Siemens equipment being delivered to our ground testing facility in Ottobrunn. We also see the whole world being active in development of electrical propulsion systems for aircraft.”

Guy Norris/Aviation Week guy.norris@aviationweek.com