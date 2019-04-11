Airbus’ new executive committee, which was named April 11, is a reflection of its efforts to further streamline senior group management with leadership of the commercial aircraft division. The company’s new CEO Guillaume Faury will not be replaced in his previous position as president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and will therefore continue to lead the group’s most important business unit himself. Faury was officially confirmed in the new role by the Airbus annual ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbusâ€™ new executive committee will streamline senior group management" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.