Airbus is cutting back its delivery target by up to 30 aircraft as the manufacturer continues to struggle with restoring throughput at its Hamburg final assembly lines. The European manufacturer said Oct. 30 that it will deliver around 860 aircraft this year. The new target compares to its previous guidance of 880-890 aircraft. By the end of September, Airbus had delivered 571 aircraft, meaning it will still have to hand over 289 aircraft until the end of the year to reach its ...