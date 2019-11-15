The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has awarded type certification to the Airbus BelugaXL, the latest generation of custom-built freighters used by the European manufacturer to transport major components between its factories.

Certification will allow Airbus to start operations with the new aircraft in early 2020.

The BelugaXL provides 30% extra transport capacity than its BelugaST predecessor, having a cargo hold 7 m (23 ft.) longer and 1 m wider. The XL is based on the Airbus A330-200 freighter, whereas the ST was converted from the A300-600.

Airbus said the XL has the largest cargo bay cross-section of all existing cargo aircraft worldwide. This will allow it to carry two A350 XWB wings compared to the BelugaST, which can handle only one.

With a maximum payload of 51 tonnes (56 tons), the BelugaXL has a range of 2,200 nm (4,000 km).

The aircraft received certification following a flight test campaign that involved more than 200 flight tests, clocking over 700 flight hours. Six XL aircraft will be built between 2019 and 2023, gradually replacing the current fleet of STs.

The BelugaXL is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines. The lowered cockpit, the cargo bay structure and the rear-end and tail were newly developed jointly with partners, giving the aircraft its distinctive look.

Like the BelugaST, the XL will operate from 11 destinations in Europe.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com