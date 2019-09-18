Airbus has forecast a need for 39,210 new passenger and cargo aircraft over the next 20 years, an increase of around 4% over its prediction a year ago. These new aircraft will be added to 8,470 aircraft from today’s fleet that will still be in service 20 years from now. This means the global fleet for airliners and freighters will more than double from today’s 23,000 to almost 48,000 by 2038, with traffic growing at 4.3% annually. Airbus expects 36% of new-build aircraft to ...