Airbus has decided not to pursue the integration of Safran’s electric taxiing system (eTaxi) for the A320 family, citing technical reasons and causing another setback for promoters of the fuel-saving technology. The system uses electric motors in the main landing gear, powered by electricity from the auxiliary power unit, to taxi autonomously without using its engines. In 2017, eTaxi received “Authorization To Market” approval by Airbus and Safran for application on the ...