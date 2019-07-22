TAP Air Portugal A321neo
Airbus has urged A321neo operators to implement a temporary center-of-gravity (CG) limitation to eliminate an already-remote risk of an excessive pitch-up condition while it finalizes a software update that addresses the issue. EASA on July 17 mandated the CG restriction for European operators, requiring a flight manual amendment detailing the restrictions by the end of August. The issue, discovered during development tests, affects any A321neo with elevator aileron computer (ELAC) unit ...
