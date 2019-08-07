Airbus is nearing a decision favoring an additional final assembly line (FAL) for the A321neo at its Toulouse headquarters. The potential move is part of a broader production study undertaken by new COO Michael Schoellhorn to provide more capacity quickly to tackle the severe delays that have hit the A321neo. No firm decision has been made, but Airbus confirms Toulouse is the “frontrunner option,” even though such a step is politically sensitive because it affects the balance ...