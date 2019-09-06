Airbus is expanding the scope of work of the A320-family assembly line in Tianjin, China, adding more equipping of fuselages.

The line, jointly owned by Airbus, AVIC and the Tianjin municipal government, will begin applying the additional processes on aircraft for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, the company said.

The plant is designed for A319s and A320s.

In its statement, Airbus did not identify the specific equipment that will be fitted in the additional work.

The announcement of Airbus’s agreement with AVIC to proceed with this production change was made during a visit to China by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Airbus agreed in 2006 to set up the plant. Deliveries from it began in 2009.

