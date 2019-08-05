Airbus has begun manufacturing the A220 aircraft at its Mobile, Alabama-based final assembly line, the company announced Aug. 5. The first team of A220 production workers began work in Mobile following their recent return from on-the-job training in Mirabel, Quebec, where the A220 program and primary final assembly line are based. The Toulouse-based manufacturer announced plans to produce the A220 in Mobile in October 2017—the same day it disclosed its 50.01% stake in ...