Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury shakes hands with Chinese National Development and Reform Commission President He Lifeng after the signing of an agreement during French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit in Beijing on Nov. 6.

Airbus is expanding its industrial presence in China by adding A350 completion work at its Tianjin plant.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC) chairman He Lifeng signed an MOU on Nov. 6 about “practical and effective measures for new initiatives regarding both Airbus single-aisle and widebody aircraft.”

Airbus is increasing A320 output from the Tianjin final assembly to six aircraft by the end of this year.

The MOU also includes an agreement to expand the scope of completion work at the facility to include the A350 in the future. Work on the first aircraft is to start in 2020 and the first A350 delivery from Tianjin is to take place in 2021.

“We attach great importance to our long-term strategic partnership with China and its aviation industry,” Faury said. “Airbus is committed to serving this growth sector with the diverse portfolio it has to offer and we are committed to working with our Chinese partners to shape the future of the industry.”

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com