Airbus reported a considerable jump in first-half net profit, which more than doubled to almost €1.2 billion ($1.36 billion), compared to €496 million a year ago. The rise in profit was attributed to a combination of larger numbers of airliner deliveries and favorable foreign exchange movements.

First-half revenue was €30.9 billion, up 24% on the year-ago figure of just under €25 billion. Commercial airliner revenue was €24 billion, up 30% from €18.5 billion.

Airbus recorded 213 gross airliner orders for the 1H, down 48 compared to 261 for the same period in 2018. However, cancellations meant this half-year’s net order intake dropped to 88, compared to 206 in 1H 2018.

The order backlog at June 30 stood at 7,276 aircraft and CEO Guillaume Faury said production was now solidly booked through 2024, with significant production capacity already taken up for 2025.

Airbus is studying ways of increasing the proportion of A321s in the A320-family mix, but faces continuing challenges in ramping up the incorporation of the Airbus Cabin Flex (ACF) configuration on the A321’s final assembly lines, the Toulouse-based manufacturer said July 31.

The company is also nearing the end of production of the A320ceo, with 60 delivered in 1H 2019—around 20% of total single-aisle production—and only around 100 more of the type in its backlog.

Faury said Airbus continued to see good demand for its commercial aircraft, exemplified by the strong initial orders for its A321XLR, unveiled at June’s Paris Air Show. “Our operational focus is mainly on the A320neo family ramp-up. The second half of the year, in terms of deliveries, and in particular, free cash flow, continues to be challenging.”

Airbus delivered 389 aircraft in the first half (21 A220s, 294 A320 family, 17 A330s, 53 A350s and four A380s) compared to 303 for 1H 2018. The company is maintaining its prediction of delivering 880-890 aircraft for 2019, meaning that—as in previous years—deliveries will be back-loaded toward the end of the period.

On the A320 program, neo models accounted for 234 of the 294 deliveries. The company said that, given the recent commercial success of the A321 ACF and XLR models, it was studying options of increasing the proportion of the larger model in its production mix.

“Overall volume is limited by a number of bottlenecks, especially coming from the supply chain,” Faury said. The plan to go to 63 A320-family aircraft per month by 2021 still stands but, he said, “We are conducting another assessment of the supply chain to see what we can do beyond 2021.”

He added that the company was making progress in tackling the A321 ACF problems, but the speed of ramping up installations of the new cabin configuration—which allows a higher seat-count—remains slower than planned.

On the A330neo, 2018 had seen delays in the supply of Rolls-Royce engines, he said. Those difficulties have been resolved; deliveries are now ramping up and 2019 would see the crossover point between the A330ceo and neo variants. The challenge is now getting the aircraft to the delivery center and having airlines accept them. “They are new aircraft, with new customers, so it takes a bit of time,” Faury said.

The planned exit of the UK from the European Union (Brexit) remains a background concern, he said, with the possibility of a “no-deal Brexit” now potentially greater.

The new UK government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it intends to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 “come what may,” so any risk to Airbus will likely be felt in 2020 rather than this year, Faury said. To forestall any hold-ups in the cross-border supply of components, a month’s worth of inventory is being accumulated.

He added that the rumbling World Trade Organization dispute with the US could lead to tariffs being imposed on Airbus products by the US, which could significantly affect the delivery of new Airbus products to the US and have a negative effect on its financial position.

Currently, however, Airbus is maintaining its financial guidance for full-year 2019 with an increase in its EBIT-adjusted figure of approximately 15% compared to 2018.

