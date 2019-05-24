Following the lead of the China’s three state-owned carriers, 10 more Chinese airlines have filed compensation claims with Boeing over the grounding of the 737 MAX 8 this week.

The airlines include 9 Air, Fuzhou Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Kunming Airlines, Lucky Air, Okay Airways, Shandong Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines and XiamenAir.

China Eastern Airlines filed a claim May 21, followed by Air China and China Southern May 22.

These 13 carriers collectively operate all 96 MAX 8s grounded in China since March 11, following two high-profile crashes—which have been linked to failures of the aircraft’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS)—killing 346 people.

The carriers are all seeking claims for revenue lost and delayed aircraft deliveries, although the total amount of the sum filed is uncertain.

While the MAX makes up a small portion in these airlines’ fleets, the carriers are expecting increased demand during the busy June season.

The Chinese foreign ministry supports the move and spokesperson Lu Kang said in a daily briefing that it is “beyond reproach” that airlines would work to “protect their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law,” although he did not directly comment on the compensation issue.

