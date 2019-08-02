Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation will place four Airbus A321neos with locally headquartered LCC Scoot Airlines. The deal was among several recent orders and deliveries announced by lessors.

Scoot, a new customer for BOC Aviation, is scheduled to take delivery of the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM-powered aircraft in the second half of 2020. The carrier has 16 A321neos on order, 10 of which will be leased.

“Low-cost travel continues to enjoy strong demand, and Scoot’s selection of the A321neo allows it to leverage this growth and further develop its regional network,” BOC Aviation managing director and CEO Robert Martin said.

The new aircraft “will inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond,” Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said.

Elsewhere in Asia, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has delivered the first of four A320neos to China’s Hongtu Airlines.

Hongtu Airlines, operating as Air Travel, announced at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show that it planned to take four of the new-technology narrowbodies from GECAS.

The delivery marks the first LEAP-powered A320neo to enter service with the Kunming-based airline, which has more than doubled its fleet in the past year, with nine A320-family aircraft in service.

“The commonality with our existing Airbus aircraft and the enhanced efficiency provided by the LEAP engines make the neo a strong complement to our fleet,” Hongtu chairman Jiazhu Wu said.

GECAS has also contracted with Russia’s Ural Airlines to provide two A321neos from its orderbook, with deliveries scheduled in October and December of this year. The aircraft will be the first LEAP-powered A321neo variants to enter service in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

“The A321neo will provide our pilots and crews commonality with our existing A320 family fleet, along with the enhanced fuel efficiency of the LEAP engines,” Ural Airlines head of fleet development Andrei Melnikov said. “These new aircraft provide us additional capacity as we continue to grow and renew our fleet.”

With a current A320-family fleet of 45 aircraft covering all three main models—A319, A320 and A321—the Russian operator now transports more than 9 million passengers annually.

