The Russian government intends to provide a RUB4.9 billion ($76.6 million) subsidy to the State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) for the acquisition of additional aircraft.

The state-owned lessor would receive the funds by year-end, according to draft legislation published by the government.

STLC will use the injection to acquire two Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100) and five Let L-410s, as well as 10 helicopters: seven Mil Mi-8s and three Ansats. The aircraft would be delivered in 2020-2021.

The government has already provided STLC with RUB62.9 billion in public funding investments, the document says. The company has acquired 42 SSJ100s, 10 Let L-410s and 71 helicopters. Through August, STLC had also raised RUB63 billion for its aviation branch projects.

STLC, one of the country’s largest air, sea and land transport lessors, provides aircraft for Russian regional airlines such as Azimuth Airline, Komiaviatrans and IrAero. The lessor´s European branch is based in Ireland and operates under the GTLK Europe brand.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com