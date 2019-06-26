Romania’s flag carrier, Tarom, will replace its regional fleet of ATRs with updated variants of the aircraft, the airline said June 26.

The carrier will acquire nine ATR 72-600s from lessor Nordic Aviation Capital, with deliveries running from October 2019 into 2020.

Tarom said it had been successful in its domestic operations by using ATRs to compete with LCCs. Introducing the latest versions would continue to provide it with that edge, the Bucharest-based airline said, with fuel burn and CO2 emissions both 40% lower than regional jets.

The carrier added that it would be trading in its existing models—seven ATR 42-500s and two ATR 72-500s—against the new examples.

The increase in capacity by consolidating on the larger ATR 72 would give it an additional 330,000 seats a year at the same operating cost as the existing number of seats, improving short-haul connectivity within Romania, and supporting the development of more isolated communities.

“We have selected ATR after a comprehensive review of competing aircraft, with the ATR 72-600s demonstrating they are the best aircraft to meet our ambitious targets regarding efficiency, modern technology and environmental responsibility,” Tarom CEO Madalina Mezei said.

“With this aircraft, we will be able to develop new routes and increase frequency and seat availability.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com