Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has appointed a new executive director, board vice-chairman, two deputy MDs and CFO following the retirement of two multi-role senior executives.

On Dec. 11, BOC Aviation announced that Wang Jian—who currently holds the roles of executive director, board vice-chairman, deputy MD, and member of the strategy and budget committee—will be retiring Dec. 31.

Wang was a BOC board member between 2006 and 2012, and has held his current roles since June 2017.

Zhang Xiaolu has been named as his successor, taking up Wang’s roles with effect from Jan. 1, 2020. Xiaolu will also oversee the board secretariat and procurement departments.

Xiaolu has been with BOC Aviation parent company Bank of China since July 1990. Her current role is Bank of China Luxembourg deputy general manager, a position which she has held since April 2014.

“Her experience and skills will further enhance and add diversity to our senior management’s capabilities,” BOC Aviation managing director and CEO Robert Martin said.

Another BOC senior executive, Phang Thim Fatt, is also retiring from his role as deputy MD and CFO. Thim Fatt will step down from his current positions on Sept. 30, 2020, but will remain with BOC until Dec. 31, 2020 as part of the management transition.

Current BOC Aviation CCO (Europe, Americas and Africa) Steven Townend has been named as Thim Fatt’s successor, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

Townend joined BOC in January 2001 and was appointed CCO in July 2004. He is currently based in London but will relocate to Singapore to take up his new role as deputy MD and CFO, overseeing the company’s finance, treasury, tax and risk departments.

“Thim Fatt has been involved with the company since its establishment and we thank him for his significant contributions to the success of BOC Aviation and to Singapore’s development as an aviation finance hub. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Steven back to our Singapore head office, where he previously worked for 10 years as chief commercial officer,” Martin said.

Townend has more than 28 years of banking and aircraft-leasing experience. He previously worked with DVB Bank and NatWest Markets.

Singapore-headquartered BOC Aviation has a fleet of 509 owned, managed and committed aircraft, on lease to 92 airlines spanning 40 countries.

