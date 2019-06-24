Singapore lessor BOC Aviation has delivered its first new Airbus A320neo to China’s Qingdao Airlines, which has six of the type. Three more are leased from Dublin-based AerCap and the remaining two are owned by the carrier, which also operates 14 A320ceos, with ages ranging from 1.8 to 5.2 years.

“This aircraft is the 20th aircraft in Qingdao’s fleet, which marks an important milestone in our company’s history. We are expecting our cooperation [with BOC Aviation] to be more in-depth in the future,” Qingdao Airlines CEO Wu Longxue said in a statement.

Separately, Qingdao’s new Jiaodong International Airport is also nearing completion, with interior outfitting underway. Construction of the airport started in December 2015 and will replace the single-runway Liuting International Airport on commission by year-end.

Jiaodong airport will feature a 50,000 sq m (4,800,000 sq. ft.) starfish-shaped terminal and two runways, with a capacity to handle 452,000 movements and 55 million passengers annually, twice that of Liuting airport.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com