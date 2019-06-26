Planned US startup Moxy will have “lots of flexibility” with the Airbus A220-300 that would allow the airline to go international, David Neeleman says.

Moxy is the latest in a string of startups founded by Neeleman that include New York-based JetBlue Airways and Brazilian carrier Azul.

In January, Moxy firmed an MOU with Airbus for 60 A220-300s, the narrowbody designed and built by Bombardier as the CS300 until Airbus bought the program.

Neeleman, who is also a co-owner of TAP Air Portugal, spoke to reporters in Washington DC in June ahead of a launch event for TAP’s Lisbon-Washington Dulles service. Moxy had just signed a purchase-and-leaseback LOI with lessor GECAS for the first nine of its A220s.

Neeleman said GECAS will deliver the first A220 in April 2021, allowing Moxy to start flying from May.

“It’s a unique airplane and it can do a lot of stuff. It gives us lots of flexibility; it could go international,” he said.

Moxy’s primary focus will be US routes where there is no direct competition. With Moxy, Neeleman said, “you can get there twice as fast at half the price. That’s an easy sell.”

He acknowledged there will be moves by the US majors to contain Moxy’s expansion. “There is a lot these airlines can do to mess with you, but we are well capitalized and have a good product,” he said.

And while Moxy is officially still just the new airline’s project name, Neeleman seems fond of it. He revealed that it was what he had wanted to name JetBlue but was overruled. “I always thought it was a good name,” he said.

Karen Walker/ATW karen.walker@informa.com