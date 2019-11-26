The operational impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding could carry into 2021 as airlines face the challenge of reintroducing a dormant fleet back into service, the CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital said. Peter Barrett drew a clear distinction between the regulatory approvals required to get the MAX flying again versus airlines actually resuming MAX operations after such a prolonged grounding. The process is “not simple,” he told ATW in an interview. “Our hope is that the ...