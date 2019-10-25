Dublin-headquartered flight operations specialist Six West plans to act as an intermediary for higher-risk leases, allowing lessors to place aircraft on its newly secured Maltese air operator’s certificate (AOC). Privately owned Six West provides unscheduled flight operations support, moving aircraft for maintenance work, lease transitions, deliveries, demonstration flights and repossessions. In September, Six West formed a strategic non-equity partnership with Malta-based aviation ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Lessor-support company Six West secures first AOC" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.