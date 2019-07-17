Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has agreed to sell a portfolio of 17 aircraft to Silver Aircraft Lease Investment and affiliates (SLVRR 2019-1).

To finance a portion of the purchase of the aircraft portfolio, SLVRR 2019-1 has issued three tranches of notes, consisting of $443 million of 3.97% Series A notes, $73 million of 4.95% Series B notes and $32 million of 6.9% Series C notes.

The issue of $123 million tradeable Class E participating certificates financed the purchase of the balance of the portfolio.

The notes are backed by the 17 aircraft to be acquired from BOC Aviation. The portfolio consists of eight Airbus A320-family aircraft, seven Boeing 737NGs, one 787-8 and one 777-300ER. All the aircraft are currently on lease to 14 airlines in nine countries.

The portfolio has a weighted average age of six years and weighted average remaining lease term of 5.4 years.

BOC Aviation will continue to manage the portfolio.

