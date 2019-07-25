Avolon posted a 26% drop in second-quarter profit to $185 million, but achieved an investment grade corporate credit rating earlier than planned, according to the Irish aircraft lessor.

The 26% year-on-year (YOY) profit decline can largely be attributed to finance expense that was impacted by an $83 million movement in non-cash gains and charges related to amendments to Avolon’s debt facility and refinancing activity, a spokesman said.

The Dublin-headquartered lessor said lease revenue for the quarter was $678 million, slightly above the $632 million it achieved in the year-ago period.

The company had $6.4 billion of available liquidity at the end of the quarter, end-June, and generated $423 million of net cash from operating activities.

At the end of the quarter, the lessor owned and managed a fleet of 530 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 393 new aircraft.

At the Paris Air Show in June, Avolon ordered 140 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power 70 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, in a deal worth $2 billion at list prices.

Avolon carried out 24 lease transactions in the quarter, which included new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions.

The lessor delivered 15 new aircraft to 10 customers and transitioned 11 aircraft to follow-on lessees; it sold 38 aircraft in the 2Q, including 34 regional aircraft.

The company also closed a $2.5 billion private offering of senior unsecured notes, which was increased from an initial target size of $1.8 billion because of significant investor demand, and saw its corporate credit rating upgraded to investment grade by Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

“The second quarter was headlined by our … achievement of an Investment Grade rating profile–which was delivered well ahead of the expected timeframe,” Avolon CEO Dómhnal Slattery said.

