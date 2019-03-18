India’s Jet Airways has grounded more aircraft because of lease payment defaults, as the carrier remains in financial limbo awaiting a restructuring deal.

The airline issued another update on its grounded aircraft total, its 11th such update since early February. It added four more to the total, which is now more than 40. As of the end of December, Jet had 123 aircraft in its operating fleet, according to its latest earnings report.

The airline also said it will default on an interest payment due March 19. In a stock exchange filing, Jet said this payment “will be delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints.” It has previously defaulted on other debt payments.

Negotiations appear to be continuing between Jet’s major creditors and stakeholders about plans to refinance the troubled airline. One of the key factors will be what decision shareholder Etihad Airways makes about its level of financial involvement in a proposed bailout plan.

Jet has not given details about which of its aircraft have been grounded. However, it is believed the total includes the five 737 MAX aircraft that have been delivered so far.

Rival SpiceJet operates 12 737 MAX aircraft, and these have been grounded because of global concerns about this type.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com