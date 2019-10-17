Boeing 777-300ERSF
In a move that significantly challenges Boeing’s new-build large freighter dominance, aircraft lessor and financier GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is teaming with IAI of Israel to launch a freighter conversion of the 777-300ER. GECAS said the 777-300ERSF Special Freighter will have 21% lower fuel burn than the 747-400F and capacity for eight additional pallets compared to the four-engine freighter. Configured with the same standard size 146.5 x 120 in. main deck cargo door as ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"GECAS, IAI of Israel launch 777-300ER freighter conversion" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.