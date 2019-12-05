Flydubai has finalized a wet-lease agreement with Czech Republic-based Smartwings for four Boeing 737-800s from Dec. 14- Jan. 25, 2020 as the MAX grounding drags on. The Dubai-based carrier has 14 MAXs in its fleet.

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “The continued grounding of our MAX aircraft has had a significant impact on our operations with a 30% reduction of our flying schedule … these four additional aircraft will enable more passengers to have more travel options during the holiday season.”

The all-economy leased aircraft will operate on flydubai’s select routes, including Bahrain; Colombo (Sri Lanka); Faisalabad, Multan, Karachi, Sialkot (Pakistan); Kuwait; Muscat (Oman); and Prague (Czech Republic).

Flydubai said it continues to review plans and explore all options to minimize passenger disruption until the MAX aircraft receive regulatory approval by the General Civil Aviation Authority to fly again following two fatal crashes.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at