GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has signed a firm order for 12 new generation Airbus A330neos and 20 long-range single-aisle A321XLRs, Airbus said Nov. 19 at the Dubai Airshow.

The manufacturer said the agreement for the A321XLR includes an order for 13 new planes and the upsizing of seven A321s in its existing backlog.

The order takes the total number of A330 family aircraft ordered by GECAS to 45 and all variants of the A320 family to 588.

Airbus CCO Christian Scherer said: “Having one of the world’s most respected and influential lessors invest in the A321XLR and the A330neo speaks volumes on their global appeal, versatility and solid value as an asset.”

Airbus announced the order a day after Emirates Airline signed a firm order for 50 A350s in the first step of transforming its previous commitments for A380s and LCC Air Arabia also signed a firm order for 120 Airbus aircraft, made up of 73 A320neos, 27A321neos and 20 A321XLRs.

Nov. 19, Saudi Arabian low-cost airline flynas also firmed up an order for 10 A321XLRs.

Oman-based SalamAir also said Nov. 17 it had agreed to lease two new Airbus A321XLRs from GECAS.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk