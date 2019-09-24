Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has secured a contract from an undisclosed “world-class financial institution” to source and manage a $1.4 billion aircraft portfolio, which will double the value of its managed fleet to over $2.7 billion.

DAE said Sept. 23 that it had secured a multi-year mandate from “one of the world’s largest fund managers” to source, manage and advise on capital structures for a $1.4 billion aircraft portfolio.

“The mandate will primarily target used narrowbody and widebody aircraft, sourced through DAE’s global relationships in secondary market trading and sale-leaseback channels,” DAE said.

Dubai-headquartered DAE will acquire the assets, which will then be managed by DAE’s Aircraft Investor Services (AIS) division on behalf of the investor. DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said 25% of the portfolio has already been sourced.

“The addition of this mandate will bring DAE’s managed portfolio to over $2.7 billion in assets under management. Coupled with other ongoing projects, DAE fully expects its managed portfolio to grow to its target of $5 billion,” DAE said.

DAE’s leasing division, DAE Capital, has an owned, managed and committed fleet of approximately 355 Airbus, ATR and Boeing aircraft, valued at $14 billion.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com