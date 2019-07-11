Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) completed 24 lease transactions in the first half of 2019 and added a new $440 million revolving credit facility.

Releasing its interim operating performance July 11, the aviation services company said it delivered and committed to deliver over $1.1 billion in aircraft assets during the first six months of 2019.

Dubai-based DAE acquired eight aircraft and sold 20 during the period, taking its net owned, managed and committed portfolio to 357 aircraft.

The company reported that 99.2% of this portfolio is placed, with an average owned-aircraft age of 5.9 years and an average lease-term remaining of 6.4 years.

DAE, which recently returned to state-ownership, has over 110 leasing airline customers spanning 56 countries.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com