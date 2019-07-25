German leisure airline TUIfly will keep adjusting its fleet schedule as the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX continues, TUIfly CEO Oliver Lackmann told ATW in an exclusive interview. “We had expected the aircraft to return to service earlier. Today we know this will not happen; [we now estimate] the 737 MAX will return before year-end,” Lackmann said. However, he said fleet planning for early 2020 is underway and TUIfly may not be able to operate nonstop from Germany to ...