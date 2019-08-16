Singapore lessor BOC Aviation recorded a 2019 first-half net profit of $321 million, up 8% on the year-ago half.

Revenue for the half was up 13% year-over-year (YOY) to $930 million, driven by increases in lease rental income and owned aircraft fleet. BOC’s rental income accounted for almost 90% of the total revenue, and the sale of nine aircraft also contributed to pre-tax gain of $22 million.

Costs rose 16.9% to $578 million, primarily because of asset depreciation.

The lessor took delivery of 25 aircraft, including five that were acquired by the airline on delivery, ending the season with 314 owned and 23 managed aircraft.

Eighteen aircraft deliveries were delayed—six Boeing MAXs because of the type’s grounding, and 12 Airbus aircraft because of “industrial constraints.”

BOC plans to take in 79 aircraft this year, but predicted 23 737 MAXs and seven A320neos will be further delayed out of 2019.

The company has 87 737 MAXs in its order book and plans to work with Boeing on a revised delivery timeframe.

“We are focused on replacing the capital expenditure represented by the delayed aircraft and we have, since 30 June 2019, already announced purchase and leaseback transactions for three [Airbus] A350 aircraft for delivery in 2019, two of which have closed,” the lessor stated in the report.

In July, BOC signed with Singapore Airlines’ LCC subsidiary Scoot for four A321neos, 10 A320neos with Air China, and a purchase leaseback transaction with Qatar Airways for three A350s with deliveries in the third quarter.

The company is still optimistic of the market in the second half, citing an IATA passenger growth estimate of 5%, and is hopeful its business will continue to expand.

