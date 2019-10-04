Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation concluded a purchase-and-leaseback transaction with Qatar Airways for three new Airbus A350-900s with the Sept. 27 delivery of the third aircraft.

Qatar is the largest operator of the A350, with 76 in service or on order, split between the A350-900 and larger -1000.

“This speed at which this transaction was executed reflects the agility of both teams and speaks to the close cooperation and strong relationship that we have built up with Qatar Airways over the past 20 years,” BOC Aviation CEO and managing director Robert Martin said. “With this addition of three Airbus A350 aircraft, we continue to build our portfolio of popular, in-demand aircraft on long-term leases placed with industry-leading airlines like Qatar Airways.”

BOC Aviation has a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order. At June 30, its owned and managed fleet is leased to 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions.

