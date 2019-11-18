Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has delivered the first of 10 new Airbus A320neos to Air China.

The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1100G-JM engines, arrived in Tianjin Nov. 16. The Chinese flag carrier signed leases for the A320neos in August, with deliveries scheduled by 2020.

Air China currently has 14 A320neos in service, including four each leased from China Aircraft Leasing Co. and CMB Leasing, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

Earlier in November, the lessor also completed deliveries of five A321neos to Sichuan Airlines, bringing the total of the type operated by the all-Airbus carrier to 14.

