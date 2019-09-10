Tokyo Century will buy out the rest of US lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) from Pacific Life Insurance this year, the companies announced Sept. 9. The transaction amounts to a two-step takeover by the Japanese equipment leasing and fleet management company. Tokyo Century started 2019 with just a 20% stake in ACG that it acquired in 2017. But in March that stake increased almost 5%. Now, Tokyo will take over the other roughly 75% this quarter. Assuming the deal closes, ACG will become an ...